There have been plenty of Democratic candidate hopefuls who have made appearances on The Breakfast Club. Prior to this becoming a run-off between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, The Breakfast Club welcomed interviews from Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris. However, the radio show's attempts to get the former Vice President of the United States have been rejected.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God talked about the 2020 Presidential Election with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin and chatted about what The Breakfast Club audience expects from candidates in the upcoming election. During the discussion, Charlamagne was asked about his previous comments regarding Joe Biden avoiding an interview with him and why he thought that was an issue.

"I really have no idea," Charlamagne said. "Joe Biden owes black people his political life, you know what I'm saying? So don't disrespect that base by not showing up, especially when all of your other former opponents did. But I definitely got it on great authority that a lot of the black surrogates around him don't want him to come to The Breakfast Club."

Charlamagne added that last year Biden's campaign did attempt to send a black representative to The Breakfast Club in Biden's place, but they weren't having it. "That's what I felt was disrespectful last year. He wanted to send one of his surrogates, I think the brother's name was Cedric, I don't remember Cedric's last name," Charlamagne added. "I was like, no. That's kinda wack if all the other candidates went on themselves and you want to send a surrogate. Who do you think you are?"

Watch Charlamagne Tha God talk about the 2020 Presidential Election with MSNBC's Craid Melvin below.