Charlamagne Tha God found himself receiving some heavy backlash in the past few days following comments that he made on Kwame Brown's family. The controversial radio host attempted to come to Kwame Brown's defense by sharing information on the former NBA star's family on a nationally syndicated radio show. Kwame went off on Charlamagne on social media before Funk Flex and Kevin Hunter piled on.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Charlamagne went on The Breakfast Club this morning where he issued an apology to Kwame Brown and his family for "unintentionally triggering trauma." "I want to apologize to Kwame Brown and Kwame Brown’s family. I want to apologize to his father Bill Brown and the family of Bill Brown," he said after giving himself Donkey Of The Day. "Last week on the radio, in my attempt to defend a Charleston, South Carolina brother like myself, I revealed too much information about that man’s family."

"Some things just don't need to be said on the radio and they definitely don't need to be said by me. When I look back on the way I communicated that, I communicated it all wrong," he said. "And I unintentionally triggered trauma in a lot of folks I grew up with who I genuinely love. I’m sure I caused a lot of pain for not only Kwame Brown, but his family, especially his family in my hometown of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. You know how I know? Because I spoke to them."

Check out Charlamagne's apology below.