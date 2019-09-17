It's safe to say that Lyfe Jennings wanted to release his final album, 777, in peace, but his single "Slave" has ruffled a few feathers. The R&B crooner shared his latest effort last month, and the album, of course, is charged with grown-folks-baby-making music. Although "Slave" was released weeks ago, the single picked up traction after The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God and comedian-social commentator Amada Seales shared their distaste for the track.

Amanda shared the song with the lyrics on her Instagram Story while making disapproving faces throughout each clip. The singer likens sex to slavery with lyrics like, "I’m gon’ beat it like a slave / so you don’t run away / cut the whips and chains / call me master." Charlamagne posted a clip of Amanda's Instagram story to his page and cracked jokes about the song, and let's just say, Lyfe didn't appreciate it.

"You know what's weird is that y'all know that Lyfe done put out positive music my whole career. They ain't never supported my stuff," he said. "You ain't never supported Boomerang, you ain't never supported S.E.X., you ain't never supported all that good music I did for black people, and then you're gonna try and put something like this on your page? That's what's wrong with you black folks right now, you always wanna grasp on to the most negative but you can't support the good."

He went on to apologize to anyone he offended while also mentioning that Charlamagne shouldn't even mention his name because of his "cases." He's most likely referring to the radio host's 2001 case where he was accused of raping a 15-year-old.

Charlamagne responded to Lyfe's criticisms and addressed him on The Breakfast Club's "Rumor Report." He said that he didn't even know that it was Lyfe singing the song. "I just thought the song was wack," Charlamagne said. "The lyrics were so trash! How can he say we don't support him? We've interview Lyfe on The Breakfast Club. If Lyfe wanted to come up here now he could. But to be clear: Lyfe, I don't care about you singing about sex. I didn't think the song was negative. I just thought the song was wack. I thought it was so wack I had no idea it was you, because you, my guy, are better than that."