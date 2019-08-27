Megan Thee Stallion had one of the most exciting nights of her young career this week. The budding superstar was grateful to be performing during the pre-show festivities before she was actually awarded her first-ever MTV Video Music Award for "Hot Girl Summer." The song, which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, has become the official anthem for Young Tina Snow's movement of the same name but there is one discrepancy in the win. The music video isn't actually out yet. Meg accepted the moon man statue, thanking her fans and anybody that's listened to the song. After taking home the "Best Power Anthem" category though, one man is confused as to how she ended up as the victor: Charlamagne the God.

Not one to remain silent, Charlamagne the God took to his regular radio platform to voice his confusion over Megan's big win last night. He full-heartedly agrees that she deserved to win an award. However, he's not sure that song and that award were appropriate. You know... because there is no video yet for "Hot Girl Summer."

On the Rumor Report of this morning's Breakfast Club, Charlamagne brought up the topic by questioning the decision-making behind the award process. "How did Megan Thee Stallion win an MTV Video Music Award last night for 'Hot Girl Summer' and there's no video for 'Hot Girl Summer' yet?" asked the host. In his defense, it's a pretty fair question. He continued: "It beat Ariana Grande's '7 Rings,' Khaled and Cardi B and 21 Savage's 'Wish Wish,' 'Nightmare' by Halsey, 'Tempo' from Lizzo, Taylor Swift's 'You Need To Calm Down' and Miley Cyrus."

Charlamagne isn't exactly upset that Megan ended up taking home the title; he's more confused as to how she won a video award for a video that isn't out. What do you think?