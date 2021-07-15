Bandman Kevo has revealed that the five separate charges he was arrested on in Miami, last month, have been dropped. The Chicago rapper celebrated the news with fans on Twitter, Tuesday.

“Charges drop God is good,” he wrote. “Y’all know if I pointed a gun at a police officer my black ass would have been dead on site.”

Kevo was hit with charges for gun possession by a convicted felon, using a firearm while committing a felony, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence.

Speaking with SayCheeseTV, Kevo recently explained that police initially attempted to pull him over for a routine traffic stop, but he fled the scene and engaged in a high-speed chase that resulted in him crashing his Maybach.

Shortly after his arrest, he was released on bond.

This wasn't Kevo's first close call with the law. In 2014, he was allegedly involved in a bank fraud scheme that took millions of dollars from financial institutions by "cracking cards." He was also sentenced to 22 months in federal prison for a bank fraud scheme in 2016. He has been off probation for that arrest for one year.

Check out Kevo's announcement tweets below.

