C Blu, the 16-year-old Bronx rapper accused of shooting an NYPD officer earlier this year, has had his charges dropped, the city Law Department announced on Friday. No decision was provided as to why the rapper, whose real name is Camrin Williams, will not be charged.

“Just because the city cannot prosecute doesn’t mean this individual should have been carrying an illegal weapon — a weapon which contributed to both him and an officer being shot,” the Law Department said in a statement. “Pursuant to Family Court Law, the case is now sealed and we are unable to say more about the matter.”



Blu had been charged with shooting Officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg back in January. During a scuffle, a gun went off, firing a bullet through Blu's leg, and then piercing Pennant. Blu posted a $250,000 bond in February, reportedly using an advance from a deal with Interscope Records.

NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick J. Lynch criticized the decision: “This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off our streets. There is no dispute that this individual was caught carrying an illegal gun for the second time. If perps like this face absolutely no consequences, even after shooting a cop, we have to ask: why bother sending us out to get the guns at all?”

Blu was previously arrested in the Bronx in May 2020 for possession of a Tauris firearm at the age of 14.

