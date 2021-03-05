On March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment by plainclothes police officers while she was asleep. Officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove forced entry into the apartment on suspicion of a drug-dealing operation. Breonna’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired a warning shot at police, who he believed to be intruders. The officers then fired 32 shots in return. The shocking case sparked outrage across the country, and Walker was initially charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer.



Natasha Moustache/Getty Images Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Later last year, the charges against Walker were dropped without prejudice, meaning that he could be charged again if new information presented itself during the investigation. In a new report, prosecutors have noted that the investigation is now complete and that there is “no new information relevant to the charges” regarding Walker.

“Kenneth is relieved that, after the worst year of his life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense,” Walker’s attorney Steve Romines told regional CBS outlet WLKY. “He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they’ve caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens.”

Romines is moving for the charges against Walker to now be dropped with prejudice, meaning that they can never be filed again. Watch the statement from WLKY below.

[Via]