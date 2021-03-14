The Los Angeles Chargers have released Pro-Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward, saving themselves $9.75 million in cap space. The veteran cornerback joined the Chargers back in 2016, but at 31-years-old, the team feels it's time to move on.

"When we signed Casey during free agency back in 2016, we felt that we were adding a starting-caliber corner who still had a considerable amount of unrealized potential," general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "Not only did Casey realize that potential in the years that followed, he exceeded our high expectations and became a prominent leader for our team both on and off the field."



Jeff Gross / Getty Images

With the Chargers, Hayward was named to two Pro-Bowl teams, two All-Pro teams and was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017. He was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Hayward reacted to the news on social media by recalling his highlights with the organization. He added, "Wish we could’ve done more..."

"While the decision to add Casey to the team was obviously one of the best free-agent signings we have ever made, this roster-related decision is one of the most difficult," Telesco continued. "At the end of the day, however, this decision does not diminish what Casey has meant to the Chargers organization nor our gratitude for his time here. Casey is the consummate professional and a shining example for everyone who aspires to play in the NFL."

[Via]