Los Angeles Chargers' Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly prepared to report to the team on Thursday, officially ending his holdout ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Gordon, 26, didn't report to camp this off-season in hopes of receiving a significant contract extension, but the two sides never came to terms on a deal and now he will play out the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. Of course, that yearly salary ($5.6M) will now be even less because of all the games he has missed and the fines he will be subject to.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon has already missed out on $989,118 in game checks for the first three games. Additionally, the Chargers could fine him $1.2 million, meaning he stands to lose more than $2M as a result of the holdout.

Gordon earned Pro Bowl honors in two of his four seasons, including last year, during which he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games, to go along with 490 receiving yards and four receiving TDs.

In his absence, the Chargers (1-2) have leaned on Austin Ekeler, who has amassed 368 yards from scrimmage and found the endzone four times in their first three games. Up next for the Bolts is a road matchup against the 0-3 Miami Dolphins, but Gordon isn't expected to suit up even if he reports to the team on Thursday.

If things go according to plan, Gordon will be in line to make his season debut in Week 5, as the Chargers host the division rival Denver Broncos.