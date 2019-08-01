Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has not yet reported to training camp and it's starting to look like his holdout could be a lengthy one. Gordon, 26, has reportedly informed the team that he won't be reporting to camp until he gets a new contract, and the two sides remain far apart on a new deal.

With that in mind, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that Gordon's agent, Damarius Bilbo, requested a trade last week, because the Chargers appear unwilling to budge off their $10M per year offer. However, GM Tom Telesco didn't give Bilbo permission to seek out potential trade partners.

Gordon is entering the fifth and final year of his deal and is set to make $5.6 million in the upcoming season. He earned Pro Bowl honors in two of his four seasons thus far, including last season in which he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games, to go along with 490 receiving yards and four receiving TDs.

"I love Melvin Gordon," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said, per ESPN. "He's an excellent player. He's tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he's not here. "I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he's going through. I always look at the player's side, so I can see it. It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is."

Other running backs currently on the roster include Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.