Long time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is parting ways with the franchise that he spent his first 16 NFL seasons with, and there will be several teams interested in the veteran gunslinger once free agency officially opens next month. Among them, the Indianapolis Colts, a team that Rivers' former teammate, running back Melvin Gordon, views as the best fit.

During an interview with CBS Sports on Monday morning, Gordon explained:

"I think he'll go to the Colts. I don't know, that's just my thought. He has Nick (Sirianni) there, the (OC), he came from here. They run the same playbook, so it'd be easy, he could come right in....That's probably the best fit."

As mentioned by Gordon, Nick Sirianni, who spent five seasons alongside Rivers as a member of the Chargers, is the current offensive coordinator for the Colts. Furthermore, Rivers has some familiarity with Colts head coach Frank Reich as well. Reich spent three seasons with the Chargers from 2013-2015, including a season as a quarterback coach and two as the offensive coordinator.

The Colts finished 7-9 last season behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett, who was thrust into the starting role when Andrew Luck abruptly retired just weeks before the start of the season.

Rivers, 38, led the Chargers to a 5-11 record last year, throwing for 4,615 yards (fourth in the NFL) with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He hasn't missed a single start since taking over as the Chargers starting QB back in 2006.