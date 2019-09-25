Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly on the verge of ending his holdout, with some reports suggesting the saga could come to an end this week.

Gordon has been holding out in hopes of signing a more lucrative contract, as he is set to make $5.6 million this season in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the following on Wednesday morning:

"Chargers’ RB Melvin Gordon’s holdout could soon be coming to an end, though no final decisions have made when to report, per league sources. He had planned to return at some point in October, but could soon be moving up his reporting date."

Furthermore, Branson Wright of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that a source close to the situation says Gordon will be reporting to the team on Thursday.

Gordon, 26, earned Pro Bowl honors in two of his four seasons thus far, including last season, during which he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games, to go along with 490 receiving yards and four receiving TDs.

In his absence, the Chargers (1-2) have leaned on Austin Ekeler, who has amassed 368 yards from scrimmage and found the endzone four times in their first three games. Up next for the Bolts is a road matchup against the 0-3 Miami Dolphins, followed by a showdown against the division rival Denver Broncos in Week 5.