Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has reportedly informed the team that he won't be reporting to training camp until he gets a new deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Furthermore, Gordon's agent, Fletcher Smith, says he will demand a trade if a new deal is not reached.

Schefter notes:

"Smith said he and Gordon did not want to go this route, but because of the lack of progress in negotiations and the offers the Chargers made this offseason, they felt it necessary to voice their displeasure in an effort to reach a more satisfying outcome, whether with a new contract or a trade."

Gordon is entering the fifth and final year of his contract and is set to make $5.6 million in the upcoming season.

The 26-year old has earned Pro Bowl honors in two of his four seasons thus far, including last season in which he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. Gordon also had 490 receiving yards to go along with four receiving touchdowns.

According to Schefter, "Smith said Gordon is dug in and discouraged with the lack of progress in the talks."

Chargers training camp opens on July 24. Other running backs currently on the roster include Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.