On Friday night, a series of “chaotic” shootings transpired at the oceanfront of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Officers have since confirmed that 2 people are dead as a result of these shootings, and 8 more are seriously injured. According to Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate, who conducted a short press hearing, shots were fired just after 11pm, and police were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots and found about 8 victims at “the original crime scene.”





While police were investigating the first shooting and transporting victims to the hospital, shots were fired about a block away, which resulted in “an individual being confronted by a uniform Virginia Beach police officer,” said Neudigate. This second shooting is supposedly related to the first and the confrontation was described as a “police intervention shooting.”

It is unclear if the person confronted at the second crime scene was the original shooter. Additionally, a second person was shot and killed in a separate shooting nearby, which police do not believe is related to the first two. Another officer was also taken to the hospital after being hit by a car and sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.





"What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the beach. Many different crime scenes," explained Neudigate.No arrests have yet been made, but several people whose involvement is unclear are currently in police custody.

