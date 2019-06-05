Chantel Jeffries Parties With Jeremih In Her New Video For "Chase The Summer"

Just a little over a year ago, Instagram model and ex to Justin Bieber, Chantel Jeffries, was the first artist to be signed, as DJ and producer, to the new Universal Music Group sub-label called 10:22 pm. The DJ's first single "Wait" featured none other than Migos member, Offset, and her and Louisville rapper Vory. The song was featured on her debut EP Calculated Luck, which saw appearances from Rich The Kid, Yg, BlocBoy JB, as well as Bia.

Now, the model turned musician is back on her latest single, "Chase The Summer," with singer-songwriter and Chicago-native Jeremih. The "Royalty" artist lends his smooth vocals for the summer bop, which has a beat that's sure to make its way to several pool parties this summer. The accompanying visuals are really what make the song though, as features from Jeffries' bikini-clad model friends partying it up in the summer sun are the perfect complement to the track's summer-day-soiree vibes. The video switches between shots of Jeffries taking the DJ stand in a neon-lit nighttime party, models enjoying some girl time by partying, dancing and swimming, and nostalgia-inducing polaroid-effect footage, that's sure to leave you craving scorching mid-summer days by the water.

Quotable Lyrics:

We can ride the wave, make this an endless summer

We can take our time and get to know each other

All across the world, I'll go there witchu

If we're onto something it should be each other

Let's go chase the summer