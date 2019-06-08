Channel Your Inner Drake With These Toronto Raptors Graphic Tees

In case you haven't been keeping up: the Golden State Warriors are having a tough time during the NBA Finals and on Friday they lost, yet again, to the Toronto Raptors at home. The Bay Area team teased a Game 4 win throughout the first three quarters but dropped their lead, resulting in a 105 to 92 loss. For Game 5, both teams return to the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto and if the Raptors can pull off a win, they'll be the 2019 NBA champions. No one has been hyped about the possibility of a Raptors win more than Drake. The Toronto native, and Raptors ambassador, has caused controversy with his courtside theatrics. Now, you too can unleash your inner Drizzy with this new Toronto Raptors tee collab.

To celebrate the team making history, designer and DJ, Freeky P, has come out with five limited edition T-shirts in collaboration with vintage and used clothing upcycling brand Frankie Collective. The tees feature Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet.