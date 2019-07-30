Channel Tres Grabs JPEGMAFIA For New Single "Black Moses"

Channel Tres is the Compton rising act that's making waves with his music. Having previously accompanied Childish Gambino and Toro Y Mo respectively on a string of tour dates, Channel is now readying his sophomore EP that will arrive next month and has dropped off a new single with the likes of JPEGMAFIA to get us ready for it's full arrival.

"Black Moses" was premiered by Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show today for its self-described "ghetto savior" offering of the song that touches on challenges Channel and people of colour face in their communities when it comes to systemic challenges and cultural oppression.

“His style is just so different,” Channel said of working with JPEG. “We were on tour with Vince Staples together, and I was seeing his live show and it was bananas – I just wanted to do a song with him. I’m doing a different BPM on this song – I’m going a little bit darker, so I just thought it was perfect to have him on there.”

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.