By now, everyone knows that Chaney Jones and Kanye West are in a serious relationship. From traveling to different countries together, to buying expensive gifts, and being spotted on several dates with one another, the two have proven to many doubters that their connection is all but fake.

Now, it seems that they've gone to yet another stage in their companionship-- they're saying the "L" word.

Recently, the 24-year-old model reset her Instagram feed to where she only has two posts. The first one, posted on April 18, is a carousel of her posing in front of a black background. Though the picture was uploaded three weeks ago, her man, Ye, couldn't help but express his admiration for her in the comment section.

MEGA/Getty Images

Hours ago, he dropped a black heart emoji under the pic, to which she commented back and said, "I love me some uuuu."

This might not come as a surprise to many, though. After all, earlier this week, it was revealed that she has the rapper's nickname tattooed on her. Social media users zoomed in on a picture of her that she posted on her IG story.

In a picture of her side profile, they noticed something small inked into her hand, and could not help but to do some digging. It was then, that they realized she had "Ye" inked into her wrist.

