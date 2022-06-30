It looks like we might be catching Chaney Jones as the leading lady in a new video from the Combs brothers. The model and entrepreneur were recently spotted playing football alongside Christian and Justin Combs, though this was only noticed after Internet sleuths did a little research. Jones shared a video of herself playing football in a scantily clad bikini but fans quickly noticed Justin Combs walk in front of the camera. "Got emm," she captioned the post. "Love my friends." Some commented on her relationship status with Kanye West while others praised her skills in the field.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Another video surfaced later on where she appears to be among a group of extras in an upcoming music video. Christian Combs seems to be cooking up some visuals for a forthcoming single and Jones was spotted in the background. Chances are, we'll see that debut at some point in the coming weeks.

Chaney Jones has gained fame in the past few months after being romantically linked to Kanye West. The designer and artist began to date Jones following his short-lived romance with Julia Fox. Last month, the two were rumored to have split up after Kanye was spotted on a movie date with another model, Monica Corgan.

We'll keep you posted on anymore news surrounding Chaney Jones' upcoming appearance in Christian Combs' music video.