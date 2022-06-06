Chaney Jones, who has been dating Kanye West in recent months, was spotted out and about in West Hollywood alone on Saturday night, continuing the extended stretch of time that she has not been seen together with the 24-time Grammy winner.

The 24-year-old, who works as the COO at First State Behavioral Health, flaunted a pink Hermès 'Birkin' bag with an Alexander Wang outfit.

The night out comes just days after West was seen catching a screening of Top Gun: Maverick with an unknown woman, which was shared by Below Deck camera operator Everette Motta on Instagram.



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

West and Jones have not been seen together in public since their trip to Tokyo back on May 5. Shortly afterward, Jones revealed that she had gotten a "Ye" tattoo on her left wrist.

The Donda rapper was first seen with Jones at Soho House in Malibu on February 1, interestingly two weeks before he ended things with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Jones may have to be careful if she doesn't want to see her relationship with West reach the same fate as Fox.

Despite being together, a source for Us Weekly recently reported that "They're not exclusive. She's his muse and hangs out with his posse."

Since being divorced by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, West has also dated Irina Shayk and Vinetria. Kardashian, on the other hand, has primarily spent her time with Pete Davidson.

[Via]