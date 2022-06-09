Since his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has had several highly-publicized and short-lived relationships. The rapper's latest leady lady, Chaney Jones, however, doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Following rumors of a break-up between Kanye and the Kim look-alike, she’s taken to Instagram to dispel the notion once again.

After sharing a birthday tribute to Kanye where she expressed her love for him, she followed up in her Instagram Story with another relationship-promoting clip. Captioned “Laughing with you is my favorite,” the video shows the couple laughing in the back of a car. These posts were seemingly a direct response to the recent viral photo of Ye and Monica Corgan at a screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

West and Jones first made headlines 6 months ago when they were spotted together at a party in Malibu, although the rapper was still linked to Julia Fox at the time. Just days later, the model was seen at a listening party for Donda 2where she became the center of media attention thanks to her resemblance to Kim Kardashian. The two officially confirmed their relationship to the public on March 1 when the Chicago native posted a screenshot of an article discussing Jones and himself on Instagram. The post has since been deleted.



