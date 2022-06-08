Kanye West and Chaney Jones have been going steady over the past few months. Following Ye's short-lived fling with Julia Fox, the rapper began dating the Kim Kardashian look-a-like right before his ex-wife declared herself legally single. However, reports claimed that the two called it quits in recent weeks, though neither have necessarily confirmed this to be true.



Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It seems like Chaney Jones may have debunked these rumors. Jones hit the 'Gram this morning with a heartfelt post for Ye's 45th birthday. Jones shared a montage of photos of herself and Ye over the past few months, writing, "Happy Birthday Baby [black heart] I love youuuu." It seems

After rumors of their split surfaced, Chaney deleted all her pictures from her Instagram page except for two that led to even more speculation. Sources said that they called it quits after a trip to Japan, though it wasn't clear who initiated the break-up. Over the weekend, Ye was also spotted at the movies with another woman.

The couple began dating in February after they were spotted together on a shopping date in Miami. They later made it Instagram official after he commented black heart emojis under her Instagram posts. Chaney also appeared to get Ye's name tatted on her.