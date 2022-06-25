Chaney Jones has debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram, which we can only speculate means one of two things – 1) she and Kanye West have broken up, and she's seeking to change up her appearance to help her move on or 2) she's simply gearing up for the summer season with some beautiful brunette tresses instead of her signature long black locks.

Regardless of her reasoning, the model's hot new hair isn't the only thing that caught her follower's attention; she also included plenty of footage of her bodacious behind, as well as that of her friend, fellow model Chey Anderson.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

No caption was provided, though Jones tagged the location as Malibu, California. All the snapshots were captured while the two girls sat and ran through the sand, wearing matching beige-coloured thong cut bikini bottoms paired with light-coloured mock neck crop tops.

In many of the photos, the 24-year-old and her 25-year-old gal pal looked as though they could be twins, sporting similar glowy, bronzed but natural makeup looks.





Just a few weeks ago (not long after denying rumours that she and Kanye West had broken up), Jones posted up in a g-string cut monokini, once again showing off her ample behind and other assets.

Though she publicly declared that she "loves" the father of four on his birthday, back in March, a source told Us Weekly that Ye and his new fling were "not exclusive," adding that her similarities to his ex, Kim Kardashian, are a large part of what attracted him to her in the first place.

"They’re not exclusive. She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse," the insider shared at the time. "She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim. So, obviously, he’s attracted to her."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Recently, we broke down Kanye West's birth chart, revealing why it is that he's the kind of partner who likes to control how his partner looks – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

