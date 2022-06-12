When she's not insisting that she and Kanye West are still an item on Instagram, Chaney Jones can be found hanging out with her girlfriends, sharing content from their bikini-clad weekend plans to her Story on Saturday, June 11th.

The 24-year-old first posted a flattering video of her laying back in a petite monokini, revealing the rose tattoo on her inner hip and the script inked down the outside of her other side. Music blared loudly behind the video, with a female voice singing, "a lot of these n*ggas can't handle it."





Hours later, Jones returned with a repost from a friend's Story that provides another angle of her barely-there bathing suit, showing her sitting pretty from the back in the g-string cut garment.

While her man was nowhere to be found, the model did send him birthday greetings just a few days ago, seemingly attempting to dispel the rumours that arose after he was spotted hitting up the cinema to see Top Gun: Maverick with another woman.

After the news was made public, Jones promptly wiped any evidence of the "Jesus Walks" hitmaker from her feed, though on June 8th she uploaded a video tribute and wrote, "Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuuu," along with a heart emoji.

Not long after, she addressed those making nasty comments about their union. "Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have some respect, it's his birthday," she asked her followers.

