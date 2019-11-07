Chanel West Coast's music career was never met with critical or commercial success in any way. She's known for her role on Ridiculousness, among other shows, but she did attempt to get her rap career off the ground over the decade. She's released a few songs in her career but none of them have really picked up in any way. Unfortunately, even with her music never actually making waves, she's now facing a lawsuit over a song she released.





Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Sharon Stone is taking Chanel West Coast to court over the use of her “name for commercial purposes without her consent.” Stone's referencing Chanel's 2018 single, "Sharon Stoned." Stone claims Chanel is trying to exploit her "extraordinary level of popularity and fame." Sharon wasted no time shading Chanel's D-List celebrity status, claiming the use of her name is an example of Chanel West Coast's "penchant for glomming onto celebrity icons."

"During the Song, Defendant Dudley gratuitously repeats the name 'Sharon Stone' thirty-three times and the name 'Sharon' ninety-nine times," it reads in the filing. Sharon listed off her accolades and acting credits, claiming that she "maintains strict control" of her brand and likeness. Sharon wants Chanel West Coast to stop using her name and her likeness and wants any profits Chanel has made from the song, along with punitive damages.