Chanel West Coast is accomplishing some amazing things in her entertainment career these days, but her trajectory was left muddied after her mysterious split from Young Money. After being personally introduced to the crew by Lil Wayne, the Ridiculousness star stayed with Young Money under a management deal for a bit before parting ways from the label. For years, it has been rumored that Nicki Minaj didn't want her involved with the business, which CWC confirmed during a 2019 interview. During her latest sit-down conversation with Shirley Ju for Shirley's Temple, Chanel briefly spoke about what happened, affirming that Nicki was indeed the reason behind her leaving Young Money.

When Shirley carefully introduced the topic, Chanel inhaled some smoke before answering, "It didn't work out because, basically, it was more because of certain people really not feeling me being part of the clique." The interviewer mentioned Nicki Minaj's name and Chanel confirmed that she was speaking about her. "Yeah, yeah, it was that," she said. "But I don't really wanna talk about that because it's really old. I'm really grateful that Wayne fucked with me and gave me a co-sign and was like, be part of my clique, but yeah, I can't control what happened. So many different politics that people don't know behind the scenes."



Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images

Chanel says that she really wanted to work further with Lil Wayne, revealing that her dog's name is actually Weezy. However, things just didn't work out in the end. Her response to the situation shows maturity and the ability to move on.

At the beginning of the interview, Chanel also spoke about how Tupac Shakur is the reason why she raps, naming her favorite song from the late legend. She also spoke about her first experience with Lil Wayne and what it was like opening for him in Arizona.

Watch the video interview below at the 7:14 mark for Chanel's answer about Nicki Minaj.