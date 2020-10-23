Chanel West Coast Finally Releases Her Debut Album "America's Sweetheart"

Despite never having released a full-length album, Chanel West Coast is one of the better-known women in rap. Her work on Ridiculousness has made her a household name and her past alliance with Lil Wayne and Young Money, where she was signed to, painted her as a future star in rap.

Unfortunately, label issues have given her a hard go at things. She never truly lived up to her potential as a musician but, today, she's starting over and giving things another try.

Chanel West Coast is more than just a TV star. She's also an artist. On her debut studio album, she's setting out to prove that.

America's Sweetheart comes by way of a surprise release, with Chanel giving barely any notice before dropping. The album features Too $hort, Dreezy, Porcelain Black, and more.

A portion of the album's proceeds will be donated to the REFORM Alliance, co-founded by Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and Robert Kraft.

Released independently, CWC explained why she titled the album America's Sweetheart.

"I called this album America’s Sweetheart because it’s an oxymoron and contradicts the perception that many have of me," she said. "I have flaws. I've made mistakes. I’ve benefitted from white privilege and I’ve had second chances in life that, unfortunately, many people have not received. That’s why it was important for me to donate to the REFORM Alliance and do my part to address the injustices taking place in our world, particularly our Black and brown communities."

Listen to Chanel West Coast's debut album below.

Tracklist:

1. Actin Different

2. White Picket Fence

3. 40 Yard Dash

4. Bonkers (feat. Dreezy)

5. No Plans

6. Easy (feat. Anaya Lovenote & Salma Slims)

7. Heavens Calling

8. I Want You

9. Vinyl

10. Colorblind

11. Hello Goodbye (feat. Minus Gravity)

12. In The Clouds

13. Where We Started

14. Trick (feat. Porcelain Black)

15. Pull Up (feat. Too $hort)

16. Black Roses

17. Anchors

18. 4AM

19. Civil War