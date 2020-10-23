Chanel West Coast Finally Releases Her Debut Album "America's Sweetheart"

Despite never having released a full-length album, Chanel West Coast is one of the better-known women in rap. Her work on Ridiculousness has made her a household name and her past alliance with Lil Wayne and Young Money, where she was signed to, painted her as a future star in rap.
Unfortunately, label issues have given her a hard go at things. She never truly lived up to her potential as a musician but, today, she's starting over and giving things another try.
Chanel West Coast is more than just a TV star. She's also an artist. On her debut studio album, she's setting out to prove that.
America's Sweetheart comes by way of a surprise release, with Chanel giving barely any notice before dropping. The album features Too $hort, Dreezy, Porcelain Black, and more.
A portion of the album's proceeds will be donated to the REFORM Alliance, co-founded by Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and Robert Kraft.
Released independently, CWC explained why she titled the album America's Sweetheart.
"I called this album America’s Sweetheart because it’s an oxymoron and contradicts the perception that many have of me," she said. "I have flaws. I've made mistakes. I’ve benefitted from white privilege and I’ve
Listen to Chanel West Coast's debut album below.
Tracklist:
1. Actin Different
2. White Picket Fence
3. 40 Yard Dash
4. Bonkers (feat. Dreezy)
5. No Plans
6. Easy (feat. Anaya Lovenote & Salma Slims)
7. Heavens Calling
8. I Want You
9. Vinyl
10. Colorblind
11. Hello Goodbye (feat. Minus Gravity)
12. In The Clouds
13. Where We Started
14. Trick (feat. Porcelain Black)
15. Pull Up (feat. Too $hort)
16. Black Roses
17. Anchors
18. 4AM
19. Civil War