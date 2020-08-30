mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chanel West Coast Comes Through With New Single "No Plans"

Alexander Cole
August 30, 2020 10:55
272 Views
01
3
Image via Chanel West CoastImage via Chanel West Coast
Image via Chanel West Coast

No Plans
Chanel West Coast

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Chanel West Coast continues her musical quest with "No Plans."


Chanel West Coast started out her career on Rob Dyrdek's popular show "Ridiculousness." Eventually, Chanel West Coast was signed by the likes of Lil Wayne to Young Money which came as a bit of a shock at the time. Over the years, she has received some hate for her songs although she has continued o move forward despite any backlash.

Now, she is back with a brand new track called "No Plans" which sees the artist try to get in her seductive bag. Throughout the song, Chanel West Coast sings about a man she is trying to woo and all of the fun they can have if the man just gives in to temptation.

It's certainly a change of pace for the artist so if you're curious, you can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Body language
We could talk when we silent
Know you not my man
But I'm loving how you tryin'
Play my favorite song
When I'm with you we be vibing

Chanel West Coast
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  3
  272
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chanel West Coast No Plans new song new music
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chanel West Coast Comes Through With New Single "No Plans"
01
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject