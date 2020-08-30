Chanel West Coast Comes Through With New Single "No Plans"

Chanel West Coast started out her career on Rob Dyrdek's popular show "Ridiculousness." Eventually, Chanel West Coast was signed by the likes of Lil Wayne to Young Money which came as a bit of a shock at the time. Over the years, she has received some hate for her songs although she has continued o move forward despite any backlash.

Now, she is back with a brand new track called "No Plans" which sees the artist try to get in her seductive bag. Throughout the song, Chanel West Coast sings about a man she is trying to woo and all of the fun they can have if the man just gives in to temptation.

It's certainly a change of pace for the artist so if you're curious, you can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Body language

We could talk when we silent

Know you not my man

But I'm loving how you tryin'

Play my favorite song

When I'm with you we be vibing