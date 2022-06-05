Chanel West Coast has announced that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, are expecting their first child together. The Ridiculousness star told E! News about the pregnancy in an interview, earlier this week.

Chanel revealed that she's currently in her first trimester and that it's been a scary process thus far, but she's also excited.

"I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," Chanel told the outlet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chanel also spoke about Fenison and how happy she is to have him by her side.

"Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," she said. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad."

Fenison is a Los Angeles-based model signed to DT Model Management.

Chanel also says that she's looking forward to what her child hopes to accomplish in life: "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV. I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

In addition to her work in television, Chanel has released several music projects, including 2020's America's Sweetheart.

