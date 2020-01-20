Atlanta Hawks' veteran forward Chandler Parsons reportedly suffered potentially career-ending injuries in a car crash caused by a drunk driver, according to the law firm representing Parsons (H/T ESPN). The Hawks placed Parsons in the NBA's concussion protocol last week after suffering a concussion and whiplash in the crash, but his law firm, Morgan & Morgan, painted a much more severe picture on Monday.

According to the firm, Parsons "suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum."

The statement released by Morgan & Morgan reads:

"Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred." "The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete."

The 31-year old forward has had his fair share of injuries over the years that have significantly impacted his ability to live up to his four-year, $94.8 million deal. Parsons appeared in just five games for the Hawks this season.

According to Morgan & Morgan, his ability to return to play is unclear.