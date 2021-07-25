Arizona Cardinals star Chandler Jones has reportedly requested a trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The All-Pro pass-rusher is apparently unhappy with his contract and skipped off offseason work in response.

A source tells ESPN that Jones is considered a 'great guy' within the organization.

"All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, per sources. Jones has been unhappy with his contract and future with the team," Fowler reported on Twitter, Sunday. "Cardinals don’t want to trade him and expect him to report to camp. But certainly a situation to watch."



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Jones is set to make $15.5 million this year, the final season under contract with the organization. Without a trade, Jones could finish this season and enter free agency in 2022.

Jones joined the Cardinals in 2016 after being traded from the New England Patriots. With the Pats, Jones won a Super Bowl in 2015 against the Seattle Seahawks. After moving to Arizona, he led the NFL in sacks in 2017 and was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. From 2017-19, he recorded a total of 49 sacks.

In 2020, Jones played just five games and underwent surgery on his biceps.

[Via]