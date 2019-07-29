Chance The Rapper may move at his own pace, but the fan loyalty he has amassed remains strong even during periods of absence. Case in point, we recently saw a re-release of his classic mixtape Acid Rap skyrocket up the Billboard charts, settling nicely within the top ten. And that's a pre-existing project. On Friday, Chance rewarded his devotees with the release of his new album, the ambitious and highly collaborative The Big Day. With appearances from Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Smino, Ben Gibbard, Justin Vernon, and more, Chano's latest was met with strong first impressions, which swiftly translated into word of mouth praise.

Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

The support translated into album sales, as Chance's The Big Day proved to live up to its name. Reports indicate that the Chicago rapper is looking at a first-week tally ranging between 90k–100k, which firmly establishes him as one of hip-hop's most commercially viable names. And that's without a viral single; talk about building a trusted brand. Congratulations to Chance for holding it down with another success!

Not only did Chance turn in a strong outing, but Christian rapper NF also came through with some staggering numbers. The Detroit, Michigan lyricist came through with a tally of 80k–90k, which two-thirds of that coming from physical sales. Whether Chano can withstand against the sheer dedication of a cult following like NF is another story altogether. Overall, a big week for hip-hop's Godly Men.