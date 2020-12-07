Chance The Rapper's The Big Day didn't resonate with fans as he wanted it to. The holier-than-thou, holy matrimony vibes didn't necessarily hit the same way Acid Rap or Coloring Book did. There were plenty of theories why the album was lacking but this past Friday, it was revealed that it was largely because his ex-manager, Pat Corcoran, wasn't involved in the process at all, at least that's what was said in the lawsuit.

Pitchfork reported Corcoran's $3M lawsuit against Chance The Rapper and his management over a breach of contract, among other things. The lawsuit alleges Chance replaced Corcoran as his manager with his brother Taylor Bennett and his father after the underwhelming performance of The Big Day which Chance apparently announced without Pat's knowledge. Plus, the failure to actually hit the road on tour to support The Big Day which Chance initially said was due to the birth of his second child. Pat claimed the tour was canceled due to "low ticket sales and poor attendance projection."

The $3M from the lawsuit is based on commissions Corcoran says he's owed from Chance The Rapper's Acid Rap, Coloring Book, and The Big Day, as well as money owed from Live Nation Touring and Chance's efforts on Rhythm + Flow.

A rep for Chance The Rapper fired back at Corcoran's suit in a statement to Pitchfork, calling the allegations "fabricated" and "self-serving."

"Mr. Corcoran has filed a suit for allegedly unpaid commissions. In fact, Mr. Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled. Most of the complaint consists of self-serving and fabricated allegations that are wholly unrelated to Mr. Corcoran’s claim for commissions and were plainly included in a calculated attempt to seek attention. Those allegations are wholly without merit, are grossly offensive and we will respond to them within the context of the litigation," the statement reads.

