Just this morning, we reported that Chance The Rapper's 10 Day and breakout project, Acid Rap, had joined the remainder of his catalog on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and more - having previously been left behind in the great streaming transition. The popular song, “Juice,” however, is missing from the newly widely available version Acid Rap, replaced instead by a charitable message from Chance.

Chance shared the news on the song's replacing audio, delivering a spoken-word explanation in which he clarifies the song’s absence. “I really wanted ‘Juice’ to be on the mixtape, but I couldn’t get it cleared in time,” he says, referring to the Donny Hathaway “Jealous Guy” sample that was originally written by John Lennon and which appears in the beat for “Juice," track 4 on the original tape. According to Billboard, after Lennon died in 1980, his work has VERY rarely been approved for sample clearances. Instead of leaving out the song altogether, Chance took advantage of the moment to encourage his fans to take charitable action, informing them that all streaming proceeds from the alternative version of “Juice” will go to his nonprofit SocialWorks, which he founded back in 2016. The charity’s aim is to empower the Chicago youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. The replacement audio clocks in at exactly 30 seconds, but Spotify only considers a counted stream as “a song [that] is streamed for over 30 seconds,” meaning: listeners must play the song over for any funding to be raised. “So run this back, and play it all the way through,” Chance asks his listeners to do.