Though generally seen as one of hip-hop's most affable artists, Chance The Rapper is officially on the receiving end of a manager scorned. According to a report from Pitchfork, Chano's former manager Pat Corcoran, known to some as Pat The Manager, is in the process of suing Chance for an alleged breach of contract -- one that carries with it a hefty multi-million dollar price tag.

Apparently, the lawsuit claims that Chance violated a verbal agreement during which it was indicated that he would pay Corcoran 15% of his total net profits. Corcoran's lawyers also allege that verbal agreement was originally made in 2013, and was said to have been honored up until April of 2020. At that point, Chance proceeded to relieve Corcoran of his services, with the primary catalyst being the lackluster reception to his maligned album The Big Day -- an album that incites mass ridicule at the simple invocation of its name.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As seen in Pitchfork's transcription of the lawsuit, Corcoran initially felt wary about Chance's release announcement for The Big Day, which was originally unveiled in February 2019 without direct consultation. "Corcoran opposed announcing the release of any album before the recording or writing process even began, let alone was substantially completed," reads the lawsuit. "Compounding the issue, Bennett’s recording efforts were compromised by unproductive and undisciplined studio sessions."

Corcoran also proceeded to take a few final jabs at The Big Day, hitting his former partner's latest body of work with some scathing legalese. "Procrastination and lackadaisical effort, perpetuated by various hangers-on uninterested in the hard work of writing and recording, resulted in a freestyle-driven product of sub-par quality, a complete deviation from the meticulous writing process that brought Bennett fame for his wordplay and wit," it reads, an assessment shared by and large by many critics.

Unfortunately, Corcoran alleges that Chance blamed him for the album's lukewarm reception while maintaining that it was his idea for the rapper to distance himself from the spotlight. "Bennett ultimately blamed Corcoran for the judgment rendered by his fan base rather than accept that his own lack of dedication had doomed the project," reads the lawsuit. In essence, the lawsuit goes a long way in framing The Big Day as a failure on all fronts, and since the unceremonious nature of his firing, Corcoran is now seeking up to $3 million for commissions from 10 Day, Acid Rap, and The Big Day, as well as revenue stemming from Live Nation Touring and Chance's appearance on Rhythm & Flow Season 2.

Read the complete breakdown of the lawsuit right here.

[via]