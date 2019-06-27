Chance The Rapper built his platform off of feeding his fans free music. The rapper released his first two mixtapes, Acid Rap and 10 Day online before releasing Coloring Book. The project launched on Apple Music but he still made it available for free download. It's been three years since the release of Coloring Book and he's teased the release of Owbum, his official debut album, for a minute now. Well, the rapper came with some excellent news today. Both of his early mixtapes will be available on streaming services this evening as well as the pre-order for his new album.



Chance The Rapper's Acid Rap and 10 Days will officially be available on streaming services tonight. The rapper also announced that the pre-order for his forthcoming album and tour will launch this evening as well. Chance shared a video compilation of footage from his days working on projects when he was a teenager. It also included footage during his rise from buzzing Chicago artist to one of the hottest artists in the game.

"Proud to announce that #10DAY & #Acidrapwill be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms this evening accompanied by exclusive vinyl and merch and OH YEAH THE PRE-SALE FOR MY NEW ALBUM & TOUR ON CHANCERAPS.COM," he captioned his Instagram post. "Thank you everyone who stayed with me for so long."

Peep the video below.