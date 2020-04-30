Chance The Rapper Was At His Poetic Best On "Acid Rain"

It's been seven years since Chance The Rapper dropped off his beloved mixtape Acid Rap, and while many fans have since turned on the affable poet, one consensus has endured: the 2013 tape stands among his finest bodies of work, featuring some of the most vivid and evocative writing of his career. Nowhere is that clearer than on the introspective, beautiful, and haunting reflections of "Acid Rain."

Over a stripped-down instrumental from Jake One -- who shows a master's restraint in arranging the song's melodic components -- Chance weaves a tapestry of free-flowing thoughts that leap from the page. "Funerals for little girls, is that appealing to you? From your cubicle desktop, what a beautiful view," he raps, the pain bubbling within his cadence. "I think love is beautiful too / building forts from broken dams, what a hoover could do."

Off the strength of "Acid Rain" alone, it's no wonder many were quick to elevate Chano as one of the game's best rising lyricists. Even though some fans have turned their back on the Chicago wordsmith, Acid Rap continues to shine even as it turns seven years old. Be sure to revisit one of the project's best songs, and arguably one of Chance's best in general, right here. Do you remember hearing this for the first time?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Sometimes the truth don't rhyme

Sometimes the lies get millions of views

Funerals for little girls, is that appealing to you?

From your cubicle desktop, what a beautiful view

I think love is beautiful too

Building forts from broken dams, what a hoover could do

For future hoopers dead from Rugers

Shooting through the empty alley

Could've threw him an alley-oop

Helping him do good in school