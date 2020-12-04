Chance The Rapper, Valee, & Jeremih Offer Up A Fun Time On "Are U Live"

Over the past few weeks, Jeremih has been recovering from a bad bout of COVID-19 and through it all, Chance the Rapper has been supporting him. Now, Jeremih is being released from the hospital, just in time for Christmas. As a result, Chance, Jeremih, and Valee decided to re-release their 2017 Christmas song "Are U Live," this time with a fresh visual from Lyrical Lemonade.

The track itself is a whole lot of fun as all three artists trade lines over a skeletal yet heavy Chase The Money beat. You can tell these artists are in their own elements having a lot of fun, and it makes for a great track that you can just jam out and have some fun to.

Check out the track and the visual, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck with my 12's, Wisconsin Dells

What about you? Yeah, fucked a masseuse

Fuck that bitch and send her right back to you

Chunk up the deuce

Been pulled the trigger, I've been that n****