Chance The Rapper, Valee, & Jeremih Offer Up A Fun Time On "Are U Live"

Alexander Cole
December 04, 2020 13:08
Image via Chance The Rapper

Are U Live
Chance The Rapper Feat. Valee & Jeremih

Chance The Rapper, Valee, and Jeremih came through with a re-release of their 2017 Christmas song.


Over the past few weeks, Jeremih has been recovering from a bad bout of COVID-19 and through it all, Chance the Rapper has been supporting him. Now, Jeremih is being released from the hospital, just in time for Christmas. As a result, Chance, Jeremih, and Valee decided to re-release their 2017 Christmas song "Are U Live," this time with a fresh visual from Lyrical Lemonade.

The track itself is a whole lot of fun as all three artists trade lines over a skeletal yet heavy Chase The Money beat. You can tell these artists are in their own elements having a lot of fun, and it makes for a great track that you can just jam out and have some fun to.

Check out the track and the visual, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck with my 12's, Wisconsin Dells
What about you? Yeah, fucked a masseuse
Fuck that bitch and send her right back to you
Chunk up the deuce
Been pulled the trigger, I've been that n****

