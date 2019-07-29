Chance The Rapper's The Big Day has once again thrust the Chicago lyricist into the spotlight. With an impressive first week under his belt, Chano has decided to keep the momentum rolling, announcing an accompanying The Big Day tour in September. Spanning across thirty-five dates, including several Canadian stops, Chance will be embarking on his next journey on September 14th, kicking things off with a concert at San Francisco's Chase Center. Next up comes stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Pittsburgh, New York, Tampa, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, and much more.

At this point, Chance has yet to reveal the supporting artists, though we can bet they'll have some weight to them. As evidenced by his IG post below, tickets hit the sale market this Friday, so be sure to keep an eye out for that. After the jump be sure to check out the full list of dates and venues, as transcribed by Complex.

Saturday, September 14, 2019, San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

Monday, September 16, 2019, Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Wednesday, September 18, 2019, San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

Friday, September 20, 2019, Las Vegas, NV, Life is Beautiful

Saturday, September 21, 2019, Las Vegas, NV, iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sunday, September 22, 2019, Glendale, A, Gila River Arena

Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Thursday, September 26, 2019, Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

Saturday, September 28, 2019, Chicago, IL, United Center

Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019, Boston, MA, TD Garden

Friday, October 4, 2019, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Sunday, October 6, 2019, Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, October 8, 2019, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 11, 2019, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

Monday, October 14, 2019, Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Thursday, October 17, 2019, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019, Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, October 20, 2019, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Thursday, October 24, 2019, Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

Saturday, October 26, 2019, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

Sunday, October 27, 2019, Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

Tuesday, October 29, 2019, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

Friday, November 1, 2019, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, November 2, 2019, Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, November 4, 2019, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

Thursday, November 7, 2019, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

Friday, November 8, 2019, Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

Sunday, November 10, 2019, Miami, FL, Miami Beach Pop