Chance The Rapper is taking his new album on the road.
Chance The Rapper's The Big Day has once again thrust the Chicago lyricist into the spotlight. With an impressive first week under his belt, Chano has decided to keep the momentum rolling, announcing an accompanying The Big Day tour in September. Spanning across thirty-five dates, including several Canadian stops, Chance will be embarking on his next journey on September 14th, kicking things off with a concert at San Francisco's Chase Center. Next up comes stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Pittsburgh, New York, Tampa, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, and much more.
At this point, Chance has yet to reveal the supporting artists, though we can bet they'll have some weight to them. As evidenced by his IG post below, tickets hit the sale market this Friday, so be sure to keep an eye out for that. After the jump be sure to check out the full list of dates and venues, as transcribed by Complex.
Saturday, September 14, 2019, San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
Monday, September 16, 2019, Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
Wednesday, September 18, 2019, San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena
Friday, September 20, 2019, Las Vegas, NV, Life is Beautiful
Saturday, September 21, 2019, Las Vegas, NV, iHeartRadio Music Festival
Sunday, September 22, 2019, Glendale, A, Gila River Arena
Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
Thursday, September 26, 2019, Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
Saturday, September 28, 2019, Chicago, IL, United Center
Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
Thursday, October 3, 2019, Boston, MA, TD Garden
Friday, October 4, 2019, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
Sunday, October 6, 2019, Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, October 8, 2019, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Friday, October 11, 2019, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
Saturday, October 12, 2019, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
Monday, October 14, 2019, Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
Thursday, October 17, 2019, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Friday, October 18, 2019, Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
Sunday, October 20, 2019, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Houston, TX, Toyota Center
Thursday, October 24, 2019, Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
Saturday, October 26, 2019, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
Sunday, October 27, 2019, Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center
Tuesday, October 29, 2019, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
Friday, November 1, 2019, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, November 2, 2019, Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Monday, November 4, 2019, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre
Thursday, November 7, 2019, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
Friday, November 8, 2019, Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
Sunday, November 10, 2019, Miami, FL, Miami Beach Pop