Chance the Rapper and Common are set to perform at the 2020 NBA All-Star game on Sunday, February 16th at Chicago’s United Center.

According to Rolling Stone, the NBA says Chance will handle player introductions as well as “welcome fans to Chicago with a moving narrative about what basketball means to the city prior to introducing players from both teams before tip-off of the NBA All-Star Game."

The NBA has also booked Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s brother, to perform at the Rising Stars game on Friday, February 14th. The two brother will also serve as “NBA All-Star Ambassadors, partnering with the NBA, the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Sports Commission to develop community and fan-driven program.”

The news comes days after Chance announced he was canceling The Big Tour. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best,” Chance told fans on Instagram. “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

Fans on Twitter reacted by clowning the decision. One writes, "I guess this is one way to play a sold-out arena."

Another wrote, "Bruh the NBA all-star game performers always trash, Chance couldn’t even sell enough tickets for him to do his tour yet they want him to perform at the all-star game smh."

Check out more reactions below.