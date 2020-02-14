Chance The Rapper has been announced as the host of the 2020 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards, for which artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, DaBaby, and more boast nominations. Chance has been racking up various hosting gigs lately, as it was announced last month that he had signed on to take the reins on the reboot of the MTV prank show, Punk'd. The KCAs will take place next month on March 22nd, and according to Billboard, Chance is bursting with excitement. "I'm due for a sliming," he told them.

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Chance also revealed that he's dreamed of getting slimed with the award show's iconic neon green goo ever since he took a trip to Universal Studios as a kid. He and his brother got to participate in a game at a Wild Thornberrys-based attraction, and though they ended up winning, they weren't allowed to get slimed. "My grandmother took us, and she said that was not allowed," he explained. "So it's just something that I've been wanting to get."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chance could have had his opportunity to get slimed last year, when he, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, and Quavo won the Favourite Collaboration award for "No Brainer," but he missed out. "Last year I wanted to be at the KCAs to accept my awards and I wasn't able to be there," he noted. "So my slime meter is low right now, you know what I mean." In terms of what the rapper will bring to the table, Chance is going to try to turn the hosting gig into a laughing fest. "I think of myself as a hilarious guy," he admitted. "I'm probably in the top 10 funny people I know. So I'll be bringing hilarity, and definitely more jokes." As for who he'd name as his favourite KCAs host from previous years? "DJ Khaled. He excites people and he's always having fun," Chance explained. "If I had to pick a [host] to emulate, it would be him."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The talented artists nominated for KCAs this year are plentiful. Up for the Favourite Breakout New Artist spot are Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, City Girls, and Lewis Capaldi. Nominated in the Favourite Music Collaboration category are Post Malone and Swae Lee for "Sunflower," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for "Old Town Road (Remix)," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for "Señorita," Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran for "I Don't Care," Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay for "10,000 Hours," and Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie for "Me!" While there are plenty of other music-related awards as well as film, television, sports, and social media categories, the show will also feature performances by French Montana, Blanco Brown, Why Don't We, and JoJo Siwa.