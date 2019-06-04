In the 1990s, Nickelodeon was the end-all, be-all when it came to children and teen programming. Shows like Hey Arnold!, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Gullah Gullah Island, Rocko's Modern Life, Doug, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Kenan & Kel, Salute Your Shorts, and Cousin Skeeter are just a handful of television shows that are etched into the memories of 90s kids, and Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are hoping to revamp All That for modern day audiences.

The sketch comedy show was one of Nickelodeon's best, and back in February, it was announced that All That would hit the airwaves once again. Recently, the new cast of 12- to 15-year-old actors was revealed: Reece Caddell, Chinguun Sergelen, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Kate Godfrey, Ryan Alessi, and Lex Lumpkin. For those that are old enough to remember the All That theme song, you'll recall that the original was performed by none other than TLC. However, there's no word on who'll be giving us the updated version, but Chance the Rapper may have just thrown his hat into the ring or hinted that he's already snagged the gig.

The Chi-Town rapper recently shared a short video on Instagram of him and his friends acting silly while dancing to a brand new All That theme song. The gospel-esque, hip hop version of the theme contains bars by Chance that include telling listeners not to touch that dial, which may suggest that this is what we're going to hear featured on the new show. Yet, it could all be in good fun as Chance is known to enjoy tinkering with television show tracks, as he also remixed the Arthur theme a couple of years ago.