Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Bennett, welcomed their second daughter, Marli, into the world. Shortly after the birth, Chance took to Instagram where he announced that he would be postponing his tour to help take care of his family.

"I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli," Chance said in his post. "I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

Today, Chance has gone ahead and shared the new rescheduled tour dates. With exception to a hometown show in Chicago on September 28th and an appearance at the Miami Beach Pop Festival in November, Chance’s tour doesn’t really kick off until 2020. The show will resume on January 15th in San Diego and will trek through cities like San Francisco, Denver, Houston, Atlanta, and many more before wrapping up in Milwaukee on February 24th.

Chance will call on Lil Yachty and little brother Taylor Bennett for his opening act as well. Peep the re-scheduled tour dates (below) and cop tickets at chanceraps.com if interested in attending.