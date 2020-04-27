If you haven't noticed by now, Chance The Rapper has been releasing random songs exclusively on his Instagram page for about the past week or so, one of which featured Daniel Caesar. Today, for his 8th release, the Chicago artist decides to dig into the vault and call on a couple superstar friends to assist him, that being Lil Wayne and Young Thug.

Paras Griffin/ Getty Images

Unfortunately there’s no song title or information about the record, other than its “Instagram song 8,” but I wouldn't be surprised if these releases are part of some bigger project. Either way, this song is pretty fire to say the least. Over some sampled, clapping production, Chance boasts about his walk-in closet & women, while Wayne switches up his flow and spits his signature metaphoric bars, referencing his side chick in the process. “My main bitch say she feelin' secondary/ Love, you worry 'bout yourself and not the other bitch I'm tellin’,” Tunechi raps.

Thugger on the other hand handles the 3rd verse and raps about his diamonds, fashion, and bitches. “Put my thumb in her butt, so I guess she got ice on her shit,” Thugger raps.

Take a listen to surprise collab and let us know what you think. Who had the best verse?