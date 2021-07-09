Chance the Rapper is one of the most engaging artists when he steps on the stage. Through every step of his live show, he seeks to connect with each and every soul in the audience, bringing raw energy and charisma to the table. For weeks, the Chicago-based rapper has been teasing the upcoming release of his feature film, titled Magnificent Coloring World, and the world has finally received a proper trailer and release date for the movie.

Much like with Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, and other world-shifting musicians, Chance the Rapper becomes the latest artist to have a movie made about him, debuting the Magnificent Coloring World trailer on Friday.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The film documents a secret concert that the rapper performed in his hometown during his 2016 world tour. Some of Chano's biggest fans were in attendance, singing along to every single song, which helped to create a stunning and energetic atmosphere for any music lover. At the time, Chance was touring his album Coloring Book, which is one of his most celebrated bodies of work. If you're a fan of that project, you'll want to watch Magnificent Coloring World when it's released in theaters on August 13.

Pre-sale tickets begin next week on July 16. Watch the trailer below for the upcoming film and let us know if you'll be buying a ticket.