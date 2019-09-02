Since the arrival of his The big Day album, Chance The Rapper has kept the visual supplements pretty limited, only sharing a lyric video attached to the Shawn Mendes collaboration"Ballin Flossin."

Now, the Chicago rapper has returned fromthe creative hiatus, with yet another creative lyrics video intow, this time focusing the attention on his DaBaby and MadeinTYO-assisted "Hotnshower" selection. The finished product is actually a homemade clip that Chance made himself as he takes on the task of attached a visual representation of every word, replacing the need for spelling anything out.

“Sorry ’bout the break. Had to get a new laptop,” reads the opening message. “I appreciate those of you who stuck with me. This video took forever so you better enjoy it (jk think whatever you want). Epilepsy warning I think (idk the triggers but this seems like one).”

Choosing to upload the clip to IGTV, fans can currently view the full joint via his Instagram feed. “Hot Shower but every word is a picture,” reads his caption.