If you've been paying attention to how Chance the Rapper's debut album is being perceived online, you've likely come across a meme clowning the Chicagoan for being so loyal to his wife. In nearly every song on The Big Day, Chano makes reference to how much he loves his spouse, which has fans and haters sharing hilarious Chance-isms on the internet. At first, the rapper found the memes playful but they appear to have affected his spirit because this morning, he let off some steam by tweeting out his true thoughts about the situation.

"I’m getting this crazy feeling that people want me to kill myself," wrote the star to begin a lengthy thread. "That’s not my vibe at all, but i feel the push. And I feel like even more than that, some people want me to feel ashamed. Shame is heavy yo. And feeling shame for something that you were once prideful about is super heavy." He went on to thank the people that have reached out to him via text message before concluding with an amazing reaffirmation of his love to his wife. "And the number one thing thats been on my heart and has been reaffirmed in the last week that I’m now 100% sure of is.. That I LOVE my wife," he wrote.

Later on, he chose to reiterate that he does not want to commit suicide but that he feels that people are pushing for him to do so. Finally, he ended with a joke, saying that because of his rant, he missed out on Chick-fil-A breakfast. Never change, Chance. We love you.