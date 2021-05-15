Chance the Rapper says that he is working on a "hood" reboot of Home Alone. The Coloring Book rapper discussed the film project with Jimmy Fallon on the latest episode of The Tonight Show.

“It’s a Chicago film, and since I was younger I was like, ‘What if there was a hood Home Alone—or Hood Alone if you will,” he told Fallon. “Just a little more realistic story about people trying to kick at the doors at the wrong house. And hilarity ensues, I can’t give you too many details.”

“It’s up for grabs if you want to get in on this project,” Chance added, offering a role to Fallon.



Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

A Home Alone reboot won't be the first time Chance will have worked in film. In addition to having provided his voice acting skills in The Lion King, he is also releasing a concert film, Magnificent Coloring World, later this year, which will be shown in AMC theaters.

“Basically, it’s four years old. It was a film that I shot right after I won the Grammys in 2017,” he told Fallon. “I came back to Chicago right after finishing up this tour, getting ready to go on another one, I just had this idea that I wanted to do this concert but specifically for film and it’d be shot like a movie and eventually put it out in theatres.”

“It came together in like three weeks a bunch of years back,” he said, “but I didn’t really know a lot about film at all or how to edit or anything. So about three weeks ago, I sent out for the film and brought it to the studio house and worked tirelessly on it with about 20 people and shot some new stuff.”

