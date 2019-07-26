After years of anticipation, Chance The Rapper finally released his debut album "The Big Day" earlier this afternoon and fans are feeling it so far. Chance has been one of those artists that hip-hop fans have been waiting on and it was great to finally see him deliver on a day where YBN Cordae, E-40, Rich Brian, and Comethazine all dropped. As most artists typically do when they drop an album, Chance announced that he was dropping a merch line which is attached to the album.

The items in the collection range from $8 to $65 USD and if you're looking for a wide variety of clothing, you'll be pleasantly surprised. There's a lighter, hat, hoodies, t-shirts, and even crewnecks that go with the theme of the project. As far as artist merch goes, it's fairly simple which is good because sometimes, artists overindulge themselves and the designs get a little too out of hand.

If you're looking to cop anything from the collection, you can check it out over at his website. If you're a big fan of Chance and his music, there are definitely some must-cop items here, especially the vinyl and cd version of his new record.

Image via Chance The Rapper

