Perhaps prompted by The Brew Podcast's list of top 50 rappers of all time that went viral earlier this week, Chance the Rapper decided to share 37 of his favorite songs via Twitter. The selection is all over the place in terms of genre and era, but most of the songs should be quite familiar to you. We got some classic oldies, like Elton John's "Your Song", Michael Jackson's "Human Nature", and Hall & Oates' "Sara Smile". Then there are some more millennial-friendly bops, like Chris Brown's "Kiss Kiss", Sean Paul's "Like Glue" and Missy Elliot's "Pass That Dutch". Chance also makes sure to shoutout some of his contemporaries like Tierra Whack, Frank Ocean and Nicki Minaj.

On Monday, the Chicago rapper confessed on Twitter that he felt people wanted him to kill himself due to all the negative feedback his recent release, The Big Day, has been receiving. Maybe this random sharing of his favorite songs is a means of indulging in the things that make him happy and spreading some joy after that dark turn his Twitter page took. Sometimes it's easier to just share a list of your favorites, rather than proclaiming a list of the greatest and potentially setting off a mass feud.

Check Chance's eclectic taste below. Would you vibe with a playlist of these songs?